Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.25 and last traded at $93.25. Approximately 4,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 197,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

