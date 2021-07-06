Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 837.40 ($10.94). 539,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.84. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 847.40 ($11.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

