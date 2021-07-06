HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Alex Cho Sells 8,314 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,403. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.