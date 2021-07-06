H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.80

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 603633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

