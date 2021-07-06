H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

HR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

