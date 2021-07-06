H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.25. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 203,279 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.