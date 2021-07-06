HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HSS traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 19.80 ($0.26). 313,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,469. The stock has a market cap of £137.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66. HSS Hire Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.44.

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

