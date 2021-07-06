Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -697.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

