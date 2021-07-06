Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce $20.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.38 billion and the highest is $20.58 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $82.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $451.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

