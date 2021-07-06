Humanscape Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00942661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045241 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

