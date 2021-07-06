HUNT Reaches Market Cap of $30.79 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. HUNT has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

