Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.29.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HII stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.86. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

