Huobi BTC Trading 5% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $16.30 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $34,233.18 or 1.00393454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.05 or 1.00143781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00948521 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

