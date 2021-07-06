Huobi Token (HT) One Day Volume Tops $132.42 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $10.55 or 0.00030438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $132.42 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00060773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00948853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

