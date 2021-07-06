HyperCash Price Down 0.9% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $935,229.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.59 or 1.00106513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.66 or 0.01390374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00404577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00393118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005935 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005026 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

