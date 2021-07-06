Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $957,918.02 and $15,252.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.