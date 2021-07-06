I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $81.66

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.66, but opened at $79.20. I-Mab shares last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 1,372 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $20,390,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

