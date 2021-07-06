ICHI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.66 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00010653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $3.66 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00166063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,988.48 or 1.00200403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00952883 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,757 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

