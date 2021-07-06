ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00133447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,469.89 or 1.00117144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00957837 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

