Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.38

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.38 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.55). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 161,890 shares.

IDEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a market cap of £681.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

