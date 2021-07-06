Idena 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,640.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $20,640.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,177,514 coins and its circulating supply is 45,416,556 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

