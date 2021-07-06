Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 4.03% of Identiv worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.