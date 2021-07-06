Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.84 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00013881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $125,056.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,180.34 or 1.00091324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00952170 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,913 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

