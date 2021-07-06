Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $$27.50 on Tuesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.