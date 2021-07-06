IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 991.75 ($12.96).

LON:IGG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 853.50 ($11.15). The company had a trading volume of 638,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 870.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

