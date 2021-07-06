III Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

III Capital Management reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

