III Capital Management Invests $1.17 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

III Capital Management purchased a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. III Capital Management owned about 0.10% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

