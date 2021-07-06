III Capital Management Invests $2.56 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

III Capital Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 15,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

