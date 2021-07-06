III Capital Management Sells 110,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

III Capital Management cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,500 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

