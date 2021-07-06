III Capital Management Takes $1.92 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 325.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 92.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,258. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.30.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

