Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $79.10 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.10 or 0.00232089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00134082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00166949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,077.74 or 0.99988122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00951470 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,438 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.