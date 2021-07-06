ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $232,374.48 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $232,374.48 and $101,047.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,273,065 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

