IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMIAY remained flat at $$47.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

