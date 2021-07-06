Impleum Trading Down 18.3% This Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $102,198.36 and approximately $272.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,080,056 coins and its circulating supply is 9,973,110 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

