Incent Price Tops $0.0901 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $139,942.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.05 or 1.00143781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00948521 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

