Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,287,178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.50% of Incyte worth $447,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $163,298,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

