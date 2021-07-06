Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,502,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,287,178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.50% of Incyte worth $447,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

