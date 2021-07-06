Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.70

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.70 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 162.30 ($2.12), with a volume of 38768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.47.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

