Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $597.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

