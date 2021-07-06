Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 529.40 ($6.92). Informa shares last traded at GBX 523.40 ($6.84), with a volume of 4,771,486 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 541.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

