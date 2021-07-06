Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 610 ($7.97). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 567.83 ($7.42).

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 535.60 ($7.00). The company had a trading volume of 7,800,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,100. The firm has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 541.40. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.