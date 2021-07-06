Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

Several research analysts have recently commented on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 538 ($7.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,306,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,659. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 541.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

