Injective Protocol Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.75 or 0.00022758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $225.96 million and approximately $32.68 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,143,282 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

