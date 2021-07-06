Ink Market Cap Tops $509,706.60 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $509,706.60 and $276.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00166775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.65 or 1.00289608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.00959635 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

