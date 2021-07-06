Innova Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $396,834.45 and $37.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.