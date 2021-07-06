Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Reaches $0.0414

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $402,576.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00929872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

