Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,504 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

IIPR opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

