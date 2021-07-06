INO COIN Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00021595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $283,413.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00929120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045038 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.