Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Buys 6,081 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice purchased 6,081 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $20,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 795,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

APTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

