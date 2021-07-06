Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Buys 5,205 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

LON DORE traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.40 ($1.30). 7,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.14. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

