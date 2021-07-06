Insider Buying: Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Buys 5,205 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).
LON DORE traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 99.40 ($1.30). 7,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.14. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34).
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
